Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lucid Cap Mkts

Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.14. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $318,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

