Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 151,210 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust $ECAT

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,210 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 84,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.32 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

