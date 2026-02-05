Brokerages Set NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $159.77

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.7692.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut NiCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

NICE opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

