Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $392.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

