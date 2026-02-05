VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,434,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $307,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,945,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $110,366,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,587,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,475 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,644,000 after buying an additional 2,937,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

