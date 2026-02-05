Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,370 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $277,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,499.66. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 602,822 shares of company stock valued at $124,269,413 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $195.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.26.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.09.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

