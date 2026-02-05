Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Keysight Technologies worth $250,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $221.33 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $232.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.58 and a 200 day moving average of $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,506.98. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,627.16. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

