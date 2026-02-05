Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysis highlighting T‑Mobile's transition to a cash-return engine — emphasis on large buybacks, a growing dividend, low volatility and an upcoming Capital Markets Day that could reset targets and spark more buyback guidance. This is the primary positive catalyst underpinning buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a "buy" rating, which supports demand from institutional investors and reinforces the buyback/dividend narrative.

Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile extended a multi‑year strategic agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — supports operational efficiency and UScellular integration prospects.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces and market‑watch articles are reviewing T‑Mobile against peers and previewing the quarter; these shape perception but offer no single decisive headline.

Neutral Sentiment: Routine reminders that T‑Mobile will report quarterly results imminently; such scheduling often increases option and share activity ahead of results.

Negative Sentiment: Verizon filed a lawsuit accusing T‑Mobile of false advertising over claimed consumer savings — introduces legal risk, potential fines or injunctions and raises short‑term uncertainty for marketing claims.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes analysts expect a decline in upcoming earnings, flagging that T‑Mobile may lack the levers needed for an earnings beat — this raises the risk of a post‑earnings pullback if results miss.

Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $13M of stock recently, which some investors interpret as a cautionary signal ahead of the report and investor event.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.1%

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $201.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.40. The company has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

