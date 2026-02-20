Brokerages Set Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Target Price at $11.93

Shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.9250.
A number of research firms have commented on TEO. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.81.
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country’s principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.
The company’s core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.