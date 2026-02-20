Brokerages Set Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Target Price at $11.93

Shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.9250.

A number of research firms have commented on TEO. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the second quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country’s principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company’s core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

