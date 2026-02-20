PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 16,684 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

