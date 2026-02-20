Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 48,280 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0934 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

