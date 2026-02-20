KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,147.21. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $266,817,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

