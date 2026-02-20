Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 34.65%.The company had revenue of $172.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Universal Display by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

