Sign 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Sign has a market cap of $29.25 million and $4.42 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sign has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Sign token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Sign Token Profile
Sign’s genesis date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign. The official website for Sign is sign.global.
Buying and Selling Sign
