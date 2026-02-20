Sign 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Sign has a market cap of $29.25 million and $4.42 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sign has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Sign token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sign alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sign Token Profile

Sign’s genesis date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign. The official website for Sign is sign.global.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.0249187 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $4,775,886.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sign should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sign and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.