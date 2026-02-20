Pulmonx’s (LUNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.42 on Friday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company’s flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

