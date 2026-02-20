BFUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, BFUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BFUSD has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $3.41 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BFUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,872,848,640 tokens. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency. BFUSD has a current supply of 1,872,848,640.2110398. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99881495 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,411,708.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

