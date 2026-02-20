OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $292.00 target price on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 273,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,509,470.04. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Severin Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $286.07 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $153.40 and a 12-month high of $294.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.80 and its 200-day moving average is $255.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

