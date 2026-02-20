Lagrange (LA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.98 Million

Lagrange (LA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Lagrange has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and $13.22 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lagrange token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lagrange has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lagrange

Lagrange’s genesis date was May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org.

Buying and Selling Lagrange

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.20343318 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $13,297,544.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lagrange using one of the exchanges listed above.

