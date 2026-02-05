Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.75.

LIN opened at $473.33 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.29 and a 200-day moving average of $447.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

