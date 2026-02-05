Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.0% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 136,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $453.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

