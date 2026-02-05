Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.0% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 136,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lingering U.S.–Iran tensions and dip-buying interest lifted safe?haven demand for gold, providing underlying support for GLD. Gold Rises on Possible Dip-Buying Amid Lingering U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council data showed continued central?bank buying (19t in December, 328t in 2025), a structural demand tailwind for bullion and GLD. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025, averaging 27t/m – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Soft U.S. labor signals (ADP) and growing safe?haven flows helped sustain rebounds in precious metals, supporting GLD momentum into the session. Gold prices remain well supported as ADP shows U.S. labor market continuing to cool
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts in polls are raising 2026 gold forecasts on geopolitical risk and central?bank demand — supportive over the medium term but not an immediate catalyst for directional moves. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth in tokenized gold and investor interest in digital gold products is a longer?term demand story for the metal, but custody/regulatory risks make near?term impact uncertain for GLD flows. MKS PAMP Capitalizing on Tokenized Gold as investor interest grows
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary notes a failed breakout and potential consolidation range; that often reduces volatility and can slow fresh inflows or outflows into GLD until a clear breakout/pullback occurs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Consolidation Possible After Failed Breakout
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and technical correction headlines dominated intraday action; traders booked gains after the recent extreme moves, pressuring GLD. Gold, silver lose most of early gains on profit taking
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn the parabolic rally may have peaked and project large downside scenarios (e.g., a slide toward lower support levels), which can amplify selling pressure and reduce risk appetite for GLD. Gold could slide to $4,000 as parabolic rally signals peak – BI’s McGlone
- Negative Sentiment: Session?level technical resistance around the $5,000/oz zone kept upside capped, prompting sellers when rebounds stalled. Gold News: Price Prediction Hinges on $5002.31–$5143.89 — Traders Brace for Next Move
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
