Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $178,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,743,000 after buying an additional 905,778 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,028,000 after acquiring an additional 672,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,668.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 511,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.