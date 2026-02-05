SouthState Bank Corp Has $15.04 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 167.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,982 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 131.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,977,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 113.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.63.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,343.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,801.36. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $268.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 392.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

