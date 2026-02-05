Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 39,105 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 73.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

