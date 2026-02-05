Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Stock Position Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1,715.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 144,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,235,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

ASO stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.51%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $192,535.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,276.07. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

