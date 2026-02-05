BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $54.75 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $54,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $809,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 362.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after buying an additional 922,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,565,000 after buying an additional 917,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $126.69 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

