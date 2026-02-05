Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.