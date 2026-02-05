NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,208 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 73,210 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTWK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetSol Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 0.87.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.
The company’s flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.
