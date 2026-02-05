NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,208 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 73,210 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTWK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetSol Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTWK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 33,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 0.87.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company’s flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.