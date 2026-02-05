Comparing Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextPlat and Bed Bath & Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bed Bath & Beyond 1 3 2 0 2.17

Volatility and Risk

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 81.17%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than NextPlat.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Bed Bath & Beyond”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $65.48 million 0.25 -$14.02 million ($0.30) -2.07 Bed Bath & Beyond $1.39 billion 0.28 -$258.80 million ($2.81) -2.00

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bed Bath & Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -14.58% -34.22% -25.12% Bed Bath & Beyond -13.50% -57.26% -23.83%

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats NextPlat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

