HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $151,111.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,791.88. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total transaction of $151,517.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,235.84. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,806 shares of company stock worth $1,490,204 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $226.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average of $219.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.