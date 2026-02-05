SouthState Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

SouthState Bank Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,291 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,472 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

