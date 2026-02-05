SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $38,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,965,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

