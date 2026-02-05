SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $38,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,965,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.
Key SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks kept buying aggressively in December and through 2025, supporting structural demand for bullion and ETFs like GLDM. Central banks buy 19t
- Positive Sentiment: Lingering U.S.–Iran tensions are prompting dip?buying in gold, lifting safe?haven flows that benefit GLDM. Gold Rises on Possible Dip-Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised gold forecasts in recent polls, citing geopolitical risks and central?bank buying — a bullish backdrop for gold ETFs over the medium term. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold has stalled at key resistance after a failed breakout; traders are watching whether consolidation holds or a new directional move develops—this raises short?term uncertainty for GLDM flows. Failed breakout signals consolidation
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth in tokenized gold products is increasing investor access and may broaden demand for gold exposure, but custody and regulatory risks make the impact on GLDM mixed. MKS capitalizing on tokenized gold
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking and technical corrections have pared gains after a sharp rebound, weighing on GLDM today. Gold, silver lose most early gains on profit taking
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings that the recent parabolic rally may have peaked (with some calls for a large slide) increase downside risk and volatility for gold?linked ETFs like GLDM. Gold could slide to $4,000
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing Fed rate expectations and hawkish monetary signals remain a headwind for gold’s upside, limiting sustained inflows into GLDM until clarity on policy and inflation emerges. Safe-haven bounce or pause before the storm
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
