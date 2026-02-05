Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $31.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ENPH opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,365,000 after purchasing an additional 246,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 141,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised near?term guide — Enphase reported Q4 adj. EPS above consensus and revenue that topped expectations, and raised Q1 revenue guidance to $270–$300M (previously ~$250M); management said bookings are ~90% to the midpoint, which supports a recovery narrative. ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings

Q4 beat and raised near?term guide — Enphase reported Q4 adj. EPS above consensus and revenue that topped expectations, and raised Q1 revenue guidance to $270–$300M (previously ~$250M); management said bookings are ~90% to the midpoint, which supports a recovery narrative. Positive Sentiment: Longer?term TAM expansion: management highlighted opportunities beyond residential solar — Enphase is pitching batteries, inverters and load?management (and a potential role in freeing grid capacity for data centers) as new demand channels, which gives investors a higher?growth narrative to look through near?term softness. Earnings Call Highlights

Longer?term TAM expansion: management highlighted opportunities beyond residential solar — Enphase is pitching batteries, inverters and load?management (and a potential role in freeing grid capacity for data centers) as new demand channels, which gives investors a higher?growth narrative to look through near?term softness. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target adjustments — Multiple shops raised ratings/targets (Roth, HSBC and others upgraded or increased targets after the guide), which supports the bullish momentum and likely added buying pressure. Analyst Reaction

Analyst upgrades and target adjustments — Multiple shops raised ratings/targets (Roth, HSBC and others upgraded or increased targets after the guide), which supports the bullish momentum and likely added buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Short?covering and technical squeeze amplified the move — Elevated short interest (~20%+) and very heavy volume suggest some of the rally is mechanical covering rather than only fundamental re?rating; that can push the stock higher quickly but also creates volatility. MarketBeat Coverage

Short?covering and technical squeeze amplified the move — Elevated short interest (~20%+) and very heavy volume suggest some of the rally is mechanical covering rather than only fundamental re?rating; that can push the stock higher quickly but also creates volatility. Negative Sentiment: Underlying demand and shipment weakness — FY Q4 revenue was down ~10% YoY and microinverter shipments fell (Q4 shipments reported ~682 MW), signaling near?term demand pressure in some markets. Earnings & Revenue Decline

Underlying demand and shipment weakness — FY Q4 revenue was down ~10% YoY and microinverter shipments fell (Q4 shipments reported ~682 MW), signaling near?term demand pressure in some markets. Negative Sentiment: Cost cuts / workforce reduction — Enphase cut ~160 jobs (~6% of workforce), a sign management is trimming cost base but also an acknowledgement of near?term headwinds. Layoffs Report

Cost cuts / workforce reduction — Enphase cut ~160 jobs (~6% of workforce), a sign management is trimming cost base but also an acknowledgement of near?term headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution — After the big rally some analysts/note?writers call the stock overbought and several price targets still imply limited upside from the new elevated price, so profit?taking or a pullback is possible. Valuation Check

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

