Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.21. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $242.96.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $81.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,279,000 after buying an additional 81,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 465,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

