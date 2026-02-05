Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded by Cibc Captl Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. Cormark reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.86.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 2.32. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.71 and a 52-week high of C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap?leach and carbon?in?leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development?stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.