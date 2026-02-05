Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Up 74.7% – Here’s Why

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shot up 74.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 4.98. 18,255,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,556% from the average session volume of 1,102,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

