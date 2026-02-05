Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) CEO Sells $23,577.67 in Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) CEO Brien Daniel O sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $23,577.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,611,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,162,636.17. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Singular Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) is a specialty chemical company dedicated to the development, production and marketing of sustainable polymer-based and bio-based additives. The company’s product portfolio includes polymer modifiers, specialty resins and performance additives that enhance properties such as adhesion, viscosity, impact strength and environmental resistance. These solutions serve a variety of end markets, including coatings and adhesives, composites and plastics, oilfield and mining fluids, wastewater treatment and agricultural applications.

Headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, Flexible Solutions International operates an integrated manufacturing facility that supports customer-specific production and pilot-scale development.

Featured Articles

