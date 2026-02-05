10,564 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $115,471,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $74,302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,853,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 359,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 160,492 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS $1.72 (vs. consensus ~$1.43) with revenue up ~7.9% year?over?year and sizable operating?income and margin expansion; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72, above consensus. Jack Henry Q2 press release

Q2 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS $1.72 (vs. consensus ~$1.43) with revenue up ~7.9% year?over?year and sizable operating?income and margin expansion; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72, above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reinforcement — DA Davidson reaf?rmed a “Buy” and set a $216 price target (street upside vs. current levels), supporting investor confidence. DA Davidson note via TickerReport

Analyst reinforcement — DA Davidson reaf?rmed a “Buy” and set a $216 price target (street upside vs. current levels), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry demand narrative — Reuters and other outlets highlighted strong demand for Jack Henry’s banking technology as a driver of the profit gain, reinforcing the growth story. Reuters: profit rises on bank tech demand

Industry demand narrative — Reuters and other outlets highlighted strong demand for Jack Henry’s banking technology as a driver of the profit gain, reinforcing the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Top?line nuance — most outlets report revenue growth, but third?party data shows slight differences in reported sales vs. some consensus figures (minor variation across vendors). Investors should watch upcoming transcripts for detail on bookings and product vs. services mix. Zacks earnings coverage

Top?line nuance — most outlets report revenue growth, but third?party data shows slight differences in reported sales vs. some consensus figures (minor variation across vendors). Investors should watch upcoming transcripts for detail on bookings and product vs. services mix. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets and consensus — the median 6?month target is around $195, with several firms above that; this provides upside room but also a spread of expectations to monitor. QuiverQuant summary

Analyst targets and consensus — the median 6?month target is around $195, with several firms above that; this provides upside room but also a spread of expectations to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — recent filings show insider sales (including an executive sale disclosed), which some investors view as a modest negative signal; size and context matter. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling noted — recent filings show insider sales (including an executive sale disclosed), which some investors view as a modest negative signal; size and context matter. Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing — large portfolio moves (some sizeable reductions by big managers) show mixed institutional positioning; could add volatility if continued. QuiverQuant institutional holdings

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

JKHY opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

