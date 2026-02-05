CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $453.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

