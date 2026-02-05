CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1%
GLD opened at $453.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70.
SPDR Gold Shares News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Lingering U.S.–Iran tensions and dip-buying interest lifted safe?haven demand for gold, providing underlying support for GLD. Gold Rises on Possible Dip-Buying Amid Lingering U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council data showed continued central?bank buying (19t in December, 328t in 2025), a structural demand tailwind for bullion and GLD. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025, averaging 27t/m – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Soft U.S. labor signals (ADP) and growing safe?haven flows helped sustain rebounds in precious metals, supporting GLD momentum into the session. Gold prices remain well supported as ADP shows U.S. labor market continuing to cool
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts in polls are raising 2026 gold forecasts on geopolitical risk and central?bank demand — supportive over the medium term but not an immediate catalyst for directional moves. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth in tokenized gold and investor interest in digital gold products is a longer?term demand story for the metal, but custody/regulatory risks make near?term impact uncertain for GLD flows. MKS PAMP Capitalizing on Tokenized Gold as investor interest grows
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary notes a failed breakout and potential consolidation range; that often reduces volatility and can slow fresh inflows or outflows into GLD until a clear breakout/pullback occurs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Consolidation Possible After Failed Breakout
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and technical correction headlines dominated intraday action; traders booked gains after the recent extreme moves, pressuring GLD. Gold, silver lose most of early gains on profit taking
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn the parabolic rally may have peaked and project large downside scenarios (e.g., a slide toward lower support levels), which can amplify selling pressure and reduce risk appetite for GLD. Gold could slide to $4,000 as parabolic rally signals peak – BI’s McGlone
- Negative Sentiment: Session?level technical resistance around the $5,000/oz zone kept upside capped, prompting sellers when rebounds stalled. Gold News: Price Prediction Hinges on $5002.31–$5143.89 — Traders Brace for Next Move
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.