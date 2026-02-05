The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Decreased by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

