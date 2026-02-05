Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Acquired by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Autoliv worth $34,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3,361.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 88.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 26.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $130.14.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Autoliv in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

