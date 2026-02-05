Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $709,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 270.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.43. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.77 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $274,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,600,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,005,692.80. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.48, for a total value of $131,088.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,207.60. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,072. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

