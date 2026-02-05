Comparing Commerce.com (CMRC) & Its Peers

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Commerce.com to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Risk and Volatility

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million -$27.03 million -18.75 Commerce.com Competitors $223.24 million -$53.25 million -11.04

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Commerce.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 3 2 2 0 1.86 Commerce.com Competitors 98 197 218 12 2.27

Commerce.com currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 143.33%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 107.13%. Given Commerce.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

