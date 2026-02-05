Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.
Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Stock Performance
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Prudential Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,719 shares of company stock worth $6,796,067. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Prudential Financial
Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised the quarterly dividend to $1.40 (3.7% increase), implying a roughly 5.5% yield and signaling management confidence in cash flow and capital return plans.
- Positive Sentiment: 2025 results showed stronger full?year profitability and adjusted operating income growth, supporting buybacks/dividend growth — a constructive read for long?term holders. Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Underwriting strength helped Q4 profit jump, highlighting business resilience in core insurance operations. Prudential’s fourth-quarter profit jumps on underwriting strength
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $133 to $127 and set a “neutral” rating — still implying notable upside from current levels but reducing near?term analyst enthusiasm. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Several research notes and value?oriented writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight PRU as a long?term value play given its low P/E and solid ROE, which may temper selling by long?term investors. Why Prudential (PRU) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($3.30 vs. $3.37) despite a revenue beat, which likely pressured sentiment and contributed to the intraday decline. Prudential (PRU) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Prudential’s Japan life unit has voluntarily suspended new sales for 90 days due to previously disclosed employee misconduct — a near?term headwind and potential reputational/regulatory risk in a significant market. Prudential of Japan Implements Voluntary 90-Day Suspension of New Sales to Address Previously Disclosed Employee Misconduct
- Negative Sentiment: The stock is down today on higher-than-normal volume, suggesting short?term selling pressure as the market reprices mixed metrics (EPS miss, Japan suspension) against positive capital return signals.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.
Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Financial
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.