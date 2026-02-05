Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,719 shares of company stock worth $6,796,067. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Prudential Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.