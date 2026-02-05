SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $9 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $275.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.39.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.46.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.