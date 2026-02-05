SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $9 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $275.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.39.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.46.
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and a $405 price target, arguing UNH remains high?quality and can weather Medicare volatility — a supportive institutional view for the stock. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform on UnitedHealth
- Positive Sentiment: Buy?the?dip arguments surfaced: analysts and commentators point to strong cash flows, Optum’s AI efficiency plans, insider buying and a long?term growth target from management as reasons the recent selloff may be overdone. UnitedHealth: Buy The Dip
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case pieces reiterate durable competitive advantages (Optum, scale in Medicare Advantage) that could support a recovery if policy headwinds moderate. UnitedHealth Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still shows many buy/overweight ratings and a median price target well above current levels (around $390), creating a technical floor if sentiment stabilizes. Quiver Quantitative Commentary
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate personnel note — Optum/UNH executive Terry Clark was appointed CEO at the PGA of America; largely background news but worth noting senior exec visibility. Terry Clark Appointed CEO at PGA of America
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate trigger — CMS’s advance Medicare rate notice (near?flat 0.09% growth) spooked investors because it implies constrained reimbursement for Medicare Advantage in 2027, pressuring UNH’s margin outlook and precipitating heavy selling. CMS Medicare Rate Notice Fallout
- Negative Sentiment: Operational concerns: Q4 revenue slightly missed estimates and the medical care ratio rose, and management signaled shedding lower?margin Medicare members to protect profitability — raising near?term growth/guidance uncertainty. Is It Time To Reassess UnitedHealth?
- Negative Sentiment: Broker and market skepticism: Truist and other outlets trimmed outlooks or voiced caution, amplifying short?term bearish pressure amid regulatory risk and margin uncertainty. Truist Issues Pessimistic Forecast
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
