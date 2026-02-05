Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,458 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter worth $6,817,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,859 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 282,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWM opened at $29.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $362.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Malaysian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

