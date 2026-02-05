Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 694.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 492.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.75%.The business had revenue of $244.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.51 million. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hawkins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hawkins announced a milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack membranes, a product development that supports revenue diversification in water-treatment solutions and could drive future sales growth and margin improvement. Hawkins, Inc. Announces Milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack Membranes

Hawkins announced a milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack membranes, a product development that supports revenue diversification in water-treatment solutions and could drive future sales growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece examines Hawkins vs. Novozymes (NVZMY) for value investors. Coverage like this can increase investor attention and trading volume but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. NVZMY vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

A Zacks comparison piece examines Hawkins vs. Novozymes (NVZMY) for value investors. Coverage like this can increase investor attention and trading volume but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti Csr cut multiple near?term EPS forecasts for Hawkins (Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2026), lowering its FY2026 view from $4.30 to $4.05 and trimming several quarter-level estimates — signalling softer near?term earnings visibility. This analyst downdraft is a headwind for the stock until the company demonstrates consistent revenue/earnings upside. (Sidoti coverage reported via MarketBeat.) MarketBeat HWKN Coverage

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

