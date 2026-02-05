New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.73 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $315.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

