Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells 3,441 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent Retort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $616.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. B. Riley Financial upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,661,000 after acquiring an additional 291,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.