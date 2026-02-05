C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 83,423 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,423 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 5.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $1,352,509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 115.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,639,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $968.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.05. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $979.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1,032.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $990.47.

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. The trade was a 36.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,649,169. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

