State of Wyoming Buys New Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,128.17. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

